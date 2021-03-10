Apple spring event likely to take place on March 23: new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods and AirTags reportedly incoming

Every March, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been holding product launches for the past several years.

Apple is expected to hold its spring event on March 23 where the company is expected to take the veil off some new products. These products rumoured to be introduced include 2021 iPad Pro models, AirTags, a new Apple TV streaming box and AirPods 3 (which is not the official name). While the company has been quite secretive about it, a known tipster shared the possible development on Twitter. Every March, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been holding product launches for the past several years. This was not held last year, due to COVID-19. However, it is believed that the company will have the spring event in March this year.

Apple tipster Jon Prosser gave a hint at the upcoming event by posting “23” on his Twitter account. It is believed that this was to suggest March 23 would be the date when Apple will hold the event. Prosser followed it up and said that some reliable sources have claimed there are four products the company has readied to launch and they include AirTags, the next generation of AirPods, 2021 iPad Pro models, and a new Apple TV streaming box. Last month, these four products were rumoured as well but there hasn’t been much information on it.

It is to note that expected AirTags is said to be a Bluetooth tracker having a waterproof design as well as magnetic charging. A removable coin-shaped battery is also likely to come with the product. Even if the company has not given any details on AirTags, there have been references to it in the recent iOS builds. iPad Pro 2021 models, on the other hand, are likely to be equipped with mini-LED displays along with 5G mmWave support as well as a new Apple chip.

The next-generation AirPods are also a part of products the company is expected to unveil at the spring event. The product could have AirPods Pro’s system-in-package (SiP) technology that will be replacing the current Surface-Mount Technology along with a similar design to the AirPods Pro. An introduction to Apple TV streaming box was given three years ago and most likely, the company will be coming up with the upgraded specifications like the A12X chip and multiple storage options.