Apple sold most 5G smartphones in Q3, Samsung grows at Xiaomi’s expense: Report

Apple shipped a quarter of all 5G-enabled smartphones globally during Q3, Strategy Analytics said in a new report. The Cupertino-based tech giant’s lead over its competition is clear barely a couple of months since the launch of the iPhone 13 series in September. It also slashed the prices of its first 5G smartphone, the iPhone 12 series.

The company’s closest rival is Xiaomi, which released several smartphones under the Redmi, Xiaomi, and Poco brands. However, Xiaomi’s on-year performance during Q3 stalled due to increased competition. The Chinese manufacturer has faced stiff competition from South Korean electronics giant Samsung, which continued to grow its 5G smartphone segment.

Strategy Analytics Director Ken Hyers said: “Samsung’s resurgence blunted Xiaomi’s ability to grow in Europe in Q3 2021, while OPPO surged in China.”

“Facing a combined one-two punch from Samsung outside of China and OPPO in China, Xiaomi saw demand for its 5G smartphones slow considerably in Q3 2021.”

Strategy Analytics Associate Director Ville Petteri-Ukonaho said: “Samsung edged ahead of Oppo to become the second leading Android 5G smartphone vendor globally in Q3 2021.”

“Samsung is benefiting from healthy demand across multiple regions for its smartphones, powered by a broad portfolio of devices across multiple price tiers. The combination of leading technology such as foldable display smartphones and multiple 5G devices have made Samsung products… the second-most popular brand of Android 5G smartphones globally in Q3 2021.”

Honor emerged as the fastest growing Android 5G smartphone brand on a sequential basis in Q3. Formerly a sub-brand of Huawei, Honor was spun into a separate company earlier this year and its 5G smartphones have rapidly gained in popularity in China.

Strategy Analytics Associated Director Yiwen Wu said: “The company’s 50 5G, 50 SE 5G and 50 Pro 5G were its leading 5G smartphones in Q3 2021.”