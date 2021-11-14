Apple simplifies iPhone 13 Pro macro mode for greater camera control: Everything to know

The flower-like icon appears when the camera is close to an object to take macro photos and lets users easily switch between off and on without going into the Settings page.
Apple has simplified the macro mode in the iPhone 13 Pro with the latest iOS 15.2 beta. The latest update features a button that can turn the macro mode on and off, 9to5Mac reported.
The flower-like icon appears when the camera is close to an object to take macro photos and lets users easily switch between off and on without going into the Settings page.
ZolloTech recently shared a video showing how the feature works in iOS 15.2 beta 2 — if Auto Macro is turned off, the button will appear when the camera is close to something. Tapping the button seems to turn the Auto Macro on, and the phone will switch to macro mode. Tapping the button again turns the mode off and the phone switches back to the regular camera.
Many reviewers had warned that the automatic transition to macro mode could turn out to be a jarring experience when the iPhone 13 Pro first launched as the phone switched lenses without warning. Apple’s fix for the problem — a toggle that let users turn off the auto switching feature — made things even more complicated.
Also Read | iPhone 13 Pro review: Little things make ‘pro’ things happen The iOS 15.2 beta 2 makes things simpler. If it’s too much of a hassle, users can just leave the Auto Macro on and the iPhone 13 Pro will take a macro picture if it is close to an object. For finer control, users can turn off the Auto Macro feature but still easily access the mode if the phone thinks it would be better suited for the picture. Apple launched the iPhone 13 series earlier this year to rave reviews with the company’s practical approach to the model earning plaudits from critics. The 128GB Pro variant is priced at Rs 1,19,900, while the 256GB storage variant costs Rs 1,29,900. The variant with 512GB storage has been priced at Rs 1,49,900, while the 1TB variant — the first in Apple’s history — costs Rs 1,69,900.
The iOS 15.2 beta 2 makes things simpler. If it’s too much of a hassle, users can just leave the Auto Macro on and the iPhone 13 Pro will take a macro picture if it is close to an object. For finer control, users can turn off the Auto Macro feature but still easily access the mode if the phone thinks it would be better suited for the picture.
Apple launched the iPhone 13 series earlier this year to rave reviews with the company’s practical approach to the model earning plaudits from critics. The 128GB Pro variant is priced at Rs 1,19,900, while the 256GB storage variant costs Rs 1,29,900. The variant with 512GB storage has been priced at Rs 1,49,900, while the 1TB variant — the first in Apple’s history — costs Rs 1,69,900.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.