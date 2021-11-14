Apple simplifies iPhone 13 Pro macro mode for greater camera control: Everything to know

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series earlier this year to rave reviews.

Apple has simplified the macro mode in the iPhone 13 Pro with the latest iOS 15.2 beta. The latest update features a button that can turn the macro mode on and off, 9to5Mac reported.

The flower-like icon appears when the camera is close to an object to take macro photos and lets users easily switch between off and on without going into the Settings page.

ZolloTech recently shared a video showing how the feature works in iOS 15.2 beta 2 — if Auto Macro is turned off, the button will appear when the camera is close to something. Tapping the button seems to turn the Auto Macro on, and the phone will switch to macro mode. Tapping the button again turns the mode off and the phone switches back to the regular camera.

Many reviewers had warned that the automatic transition to macro mode could turn out to be a jarring experience when the iPhone 13 Pro first launched as the phone switched lenses without warning. Apple’s fix for the problem — a toggle that let users turn off the auto switching feature — made things even more complicated.