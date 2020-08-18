Apple set to expand its independent repair programme to include Mac computers

Till now, the programme was only focused on iPhones.

Apple’s repair programme: Tech giant Apple has decided that its independent repair programme would now be expanded to include support for Mac computers. Apple’s repair programme includes providing resources, training and genuine repair parts to independent repair shops so that users of out-of-warranty iPhones and, now, Mac could get official parts, tools and proper repair services at third-party shops, including small businesses. The programme had been first announced last year in August.

Apple’s repair programme aims to complement the tech giant’s network of more than 5,000 authorised service providers that handle the repairs of both in-warranty and out-of-warranty products. The programme seems to have partially been a result of the consumer demands, since several iPhone users had turned to unauthorised repair shops for various reasons. These reasons included proximity of the shop to the user’s place, the time the repair shop took and the cost of repair. However, since these shops did not have access to genuine parts of the products, the customers of these unauthorised shops had different experiences.

Since the programme was launched in the US, it has expanded to include over 140 businesses and more than 700 new locations. Apart from that, Apple also announced this summer that it was taking the programme overseas, expanding it to both Europe as well as neighbouring Canada.

Till now, though, the programme was only focused on iPhones. However, now, these shops would have access to Apple’s tools, diagnostics, repair manuals, genuine parts as well as other resources to undertake common out-of-warranty repairs for Macs too. As per Apple, the programme is free for repair businesses to sign up to and the training is also imparted to these businesses free of cost.

According to several news reports, Apple has said that it believes the most reliable and safest repair is that which is handled by technicians who have been trained and using genuine Apple parts. It further said that it wanted customers to be sure that their devices were being repaired correctly and properly.

The decision has come at a time when the US House Antitrust Subcommittee is investigating the tech giant and the customers’ “right to repair” is one of the topics of the investigation. With its independent repair programme expanding to Macs now, Apple could kill two birds with a stone by not only providing a better customer experience to the users of its products but also by redirecting the focus of the investigation from at least this topic.