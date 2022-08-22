Apple September iPhone 14 launch event round-up: All the big details

Apple’s annual iPhone launch event is just round the corner. The company is set to host its traditional September event in few weeks from now and according to Bloomberg, it could happen on September 7 with sales to follow on from September 16.

The said date is almost a week ahead from Apple’s typical time of its yearly launch event. The report states that this would be Apple’s earliest iPhone launch since 2016. The writer of the report, Mark Gurman, further explains that Apple will launch the new iPhone on Wednesday, a day after the Labor Day which is a holiday so that the guests and media travelling to the event have a day to reach the venue. The launch event is expected to take place in the Apple Park campus along with the live streaming of the event on its official website.

Apple every year in September launches new iPhone and this year it is said to unveil its new iPhone 14 series. The rumours have it that the company could launch four new phones in the new series namely- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, there has been a change in this list of phones in the past few hours. Contrary to the reports that said that Apple could do away with its Mini model this year, a new report by 91Mobiles and tipster Evan Blass claims that Apple could continue with with a Mini variant called iPhone 14 Mini this year. According to the report, the iPhone 14 series could have- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 mini, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The report cites information from one of the largest Asian distributors of Apple that claims Apple could launch a total of seven devices this year including four iPhones and three iPads namely- iPad 10.2 (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9 (6th generation) and iPad Pro 11 (4th generation).

The rumours so far have it that Apple could launch four new phones this year in 6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes. The two more affordable variants will be called the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, while the higher-end models will be called the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The new iPhone series could ditch the notch. Instead, reports hint at two display cutouts in the Pro models. The phones are said to come with a pill-shaped cutout and a circular shaped cutout bearing the Face ID and front camera respectively. While the non-pro models could come with Aluminium chassis, the Pro (higher-end models) will come with a Titanium chassis which is an upgrade over the iPhone 13 Pro that came with Stainless steel finish. There are also talks that while the Pro variants will be powered by A16 chipset, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max could come with the same A15 Bionic chip seen in the iPhone 13 series. There is nothing confirmed as of now so we will have to wait and see if this turns out true.

The new iPhone 14 Pro models are also expected to receive major camera upgrades. The upcoming Pro models could come with 48-megapixel camera and 8K video recording capabilities. The telephoto lens could also see some improvements. Apple may also improve the front facing camera across all new models with an improved autofocus capabilities. Coming to the prices, Apple is said to increase the prices of new iPhones by nearly Rs 10,000 due to taxes, imports and similar other factors. The base model of the iPhone 14 is expected to sell at $899 that amounts to Rs 71,790.09 at the time of writing this article. The iPhone 14 Max could come at $999 (Rs 80,000 approx).

