Apple sells a product booklet so expensive you can buy iPhone SE, two Redmi Note 5, and an air-conditioner in India

Apple is famous worldwide for a lot of products – iPhone, iPad, Siri, and other innovations that it claims to inspire other tech companies. While Apple proudly justifies the price points its products sell at, many customers settle for less pricey products. Of all the costly products Apple sells, the company sells an unusual book that compiles all the product designs helmed as far back as 20 years. But to nobody’s surprise, this book bears a bizarre price tag.

Called the ‘Designed by Apple in California’, the Apple booklet features 450 photographs of past and current Apple products, from the first Apple computer iMac launched in 1998 to the Apple Pencil that was announced in 2015. The photographs have been captured by Andrew Zuckerman and feature all the products and design Apple has so far conceptualised and brought into reality. “Designed by Apple in California” examines 20 years of work by Apple’s design team,” says Apple in a release.

The booklet was announced two years back, but it is still so inexplicably expensive that you can instead buy two Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 units at its price. The Designed by Apple in California booklet costs a whopping $299 for the medium-sized variant, while the small sized one costs $129 in the US. Now, if you translate this figure to Indian currency equivalent, the booklet costs roughly Rs 20,000 in India, an amount that can buy you two Redmi Note 5 units, an entry-level laptop, and even the iPhone SE in India.

Apple says that the products in this book “are the result of a profoundly close collaboration between many different groups.” It has been printed on specially milled, custom-dyed paper with gilded matte silver edges, using eight colour separations and low-ghost ink. The book also has a hardcover that Apple says was developed over a period spanning eight years. Apple has always tried to justify the pricing for its products, however, only a few people are convinced. In the world of ridiculously priced things, this Apple book should surely be a resident.