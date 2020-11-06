Apple says all iOS, Mac apps must add privacy nutrition labels from December 8; here is what it means

The changes have come in wake of eliminating the possibility for foul play.

When Cuppertino-based firm Apple announced many privacy features with the introduction of iOS 14 in September, it did not include the concept of privacy “nutrition label.” Now, the company has announced that all app developers are needed to provide the information for labels. These labels will be added from December 8 this year. Just like there is a nutrition label at the back of an item stating the lists ingredients and caloric content, iOS apps will also have privacy “labels” that are aimed at providing all the details about apps before users install them from either the iOS App Store or Mac App Store. Apple said that labels will have all the information on what the app collects. It will also present that visually on the app page. The experience is similar to reading the labels of items in a grocery store.

The changes have come in wake of eliminating the possibility for foul play. Usually, developers are expected to disclose information when releasing and updating apps. But all the information is self-reported and that has loopholes.

With the recent announcement, Apple’s Developer site has cautioned that all information will be disclosed by the developers. The company has also asked developers and their third-party partners to collect all information and keep “labels” up to date. This means, if an app will be needing location data, users will be able to check that the app will require permission before they even download it. Also, whatever changes will be made to the app, or even if any functionality is removed, the new label will reflect those changes. While in some cases, the label disclosures are optional, Apple is ensuring that users will know all important things prior to the download. Even if an app will keep tracking the phone data, users will also know about it prior to downloading on the phone.

According to the company, the information will be provided so users can keep a track on how exactly an app will track the phones. The company had already incorporated aggressive permissions inside apps.