Apple, Samsung smartphone shipments slip; Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo gain

The previous year of 2018 saw ups and down for the technology industry. While social media giant Facebook shares tanked in 2018, iPhone maker Apple’s business too was down. Research firm IDC recently shared some figures that proved that the year 2018 was the ‘worst year ever’ for Apple and Samsung in terms of smartphone shipments, as reported by a CNBC report.

The two tried hard to keep customers’ interest in products last year but failed to yield the desired result.

The data released by IDC showed that in 2018 around 1.4 billion smartphones were sold. This number accounts for a 4.1 per cent decline in the smartphones industry that is usually accustomed to rapid growth. This number equals the number of smartphones that were shipped in 2014. So, overall the two figures prove that the industry has regressed in the last 4 years. IDC also stated that the shipments shrank by 4.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

In terms of revenue, Apple earlier this week said that its iPhone revenues were 15 per cent lower in Q4 2018 than it had in corresponding period of 2017.

While talking about the various reasons which contributed to the drop in the sale of iPhones, CEO Time Cook said that an economic slowdown in China, strengthened dollar, lower subsidies on phones and Apple’s battery replacement program were the major reasons.

Apple’s shipments declined by 11.5 per cent during Q4 while Samsung witnessed a drop of 5.5 percent.

However, not all smartphones companies saw a slip in the shipment, Huawei saw a bump of 33.6 percent in its smartphone shipment in 2018, whereas the shipments of Oppo and Xiaomi also increased.