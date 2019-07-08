Apple said to be working on a foldable 5G iPad

Apple may be planning to join Huawei and Samsung in launching a foldable smart device. A foldable iPad that will support 5G connectivity is in the works as Apple is highly anticipated to enter the 5G market. The foldable iPad will have a MacBook-sized screen, which will allow folding from the centre to convert into a phablet, according to a report by Economic Daily News, citing a London-based IHS Markit’s analyst Jeff Lin. The size is not mentioned as of now. However, if the previous iPad models are anything to go by, the display size on the purported device does not come as a surprise.

But there are concerns over the device’s usability, considering Apple has been marketing the iPad as a substitute for PC. The report begs the question of whether an iPad that could unfold to a 13-inch or 15-inch device would be “compelling”.

Samsung & Huawei are the teachers

There are also the questions looming over the commercial applicability of the foldable device from Apple. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold began giving some unexpected teething problems in the display shortly after they were given to reviewers in select markets. The device was recalled with Samsung’s promise that it will return “soon”. Even Huawei delayed the release of the Mate X foldable phone as it began testing the waters after the Samsung snafu.

After about a month of the debacle, a Samsung Display executive confirmed that Galaxy Fold is “ready to hit the market”, the timeline for which has not been confirmed. Samsung is hosting its second Galaxy Unpacked event on August 7, which could serve as a platform to re-launch the Galaxy Fold.

Apart from the ability to bend, the device is said to come with 5G connectivity. So far, Apple has not launched any 5G-enabled devices and, according to reports, is not planning them for at least this year. A media report in May said that Apple could spend as many as six years in the development of 5G radio chips, which seems way delayed given the current dynamics in the mobile phone industry.

Almost all major smartphone makers are vying for the top spot when it comes to getting on board the 5G ship. Samsung, Huawei, and OnePlus are the first few phone makers that are working with several carriers across the globe to launch the 5G services.