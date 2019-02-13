Apple said to be planning event on March 25 to launch Apple News subscription service

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 6:00 PM

Apple could hold an event on March 25 to announce its subscription service

Apple is reportedly booking a date in March to launch one of its many subscription services that CEO Tim Cook confirmed earlier in January. According to a report by BuzzFeed, the Cupertino-headquartered giant is mulling a March 25 event to unveil its paid Apple News subscription. It is likely the event will be centred only on software and subscription services, unlike the previous times as the company has a history of releasing at least one hardware in March.

The BuzzFeed report says that Apple could make the March 25 event only about its new subscription services and may totally skip any hardware launches. This also rules out the possibility of the launch of AirPods 2, AirPower, and a new iPad model. Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier confirmed the company is planning an overhaul of its software suite to offer subscriptions to its customers. The plan also includes the much-anticipated Apple TV streaming service that will be the company’s answer to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

In March last year, Apple launched the refresh models of iPad that were aimed at schoolgoers. A year earlier, the company launched the iPhone SE to cater to the customers who wish to own an iPhone but are repelled by the high pricing. This time around, Apple may have one or two hardware products up its sleeves but it’s not confirmed yet.

For the event happening on March 25, Apple has not sent out invites to media yet but this may as well begin as the date approaches.

Apple has been rumoured to be planning a subscription service for its Apple News app, which recently got a makeover. The subscription will include premium magazines, news wraps, and more in a single tier. There were also some leaked images spotted on iOS 12.2 beta last month floating on the Internet, possibly hinting at the imminent announcement of the service.

The company has had a tough time appeasing the customers who are increasingly shunning the hardware products, especially the iPhone models that are getting exorbitant price tags every year. Apple had to cut down its Q4 estimates because of the dip in iPhone sales in China and other markets. On the other hand, the company reported better margins from its software services such as Apple Music.

