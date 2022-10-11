Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.3 update with fixes for iPhone 14 models, Mail app, and more

Apple has released a new iOS 16 update – iOS 16.0.3 which is now available to download on the supported iPhone models. The update seems to fix bugs and crashes on the existing iPhones running iOS 16 – notifications delayed bug, low microphone issues, camera bugs, and mail apps bugs are said to be fixed after installing the update.

iOS 16.0.3 changelog:

On the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, a problem with notifications arriving late or not at all has been resolved.

When making calls using Apple CarPlay, several iPhone 14 models have low microphone volumes.

On the iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max, the Camera app occasionally launched slowly or required a long time to switch to.

After the user got a “malformed” email, the Mail programme unintentionally crashed at launch. It’s been fixed now after the update.

iOS 16.0.3 update on iPhone 13 (Photo Credit: Abhinav Anand/Financial Express)

We had earlier reported of a new bug in the Apple’s own Mail application on iPhone and iPad models running iOS16 causing the system to crash, earlier dubbed as “Mailjack”, the bug looks like a normal mail message with a suspicious looking sender field that has extra characters causing the mail to crash on iOS or iPadOS devices which would lock the mail senders out of their email accounts.

Also Read | iOS 16 Mailjack: Mail App crashes upon receiving malicious email, here’s how to prevent it

Previously, iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2 were launched with the following change log:

FaceTime and iMessage fully activation, zooming in landscape mode on the iPhone 14 Pro Max could result in “fuzzy” photos, and some single sign-on apps might not be able to verify was fixed with the iOS 16.0.1 update.

The bug while using some third-party apps to take pictures with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the camera may vibrate and result in blurry images, the display may appear completely black during iPhone setup, copying and pasting data between apps could result in more permission requests than usual, and more have been fixed following iOS 16.0.2 update.

Apple’s support document states the iPhone models which support iOS 16. It ranges from the 2018’s iPhone 8 to the latest in the market, iPhone 14 series.