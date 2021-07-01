Apple rolls out iOS 15, iPadOS 15 public betas: How to install, eligible devices, other details

The final version is expected to roll out by the end of this year.

Apple has introduced the public beta version of its iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 which people can use right now. According to the company, the public does not have to be developers to access the beta version. However, they need to be ready and take the risk to encounter possible bugs. The beta version will offer new features the company is looking forward to having in the final software update. The final version is expected to roll out by the end of this year.

Those using the beta version will have many bugs as it is not the stable version. It is also possible that the company may not include some features in the stable version that are present in the beta version.

iOS15 public beta

The company is rolling out some new features with iOS 15 and this includes updates to Messages, FaceTime,privacy controls, and notifications among others. The public beta version will be compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (first and second generation) and iPod Touch (seventh generation).

In order to download the public beta, users can log into Apple’s beta software portal from the Safari browser and sign in with the Apple ID. An option to enroll the devices will appear there in a drop down menu at the top right of the webpage. If the page automatically doesn’t route users there, then they can select the iOS option present on the left side of the page. Before getting the beta version, users are advised to send a backup of the phone to the macOS computer. After this, an option to download the profile will appear with a warning message that the website is trying to download a configuration profile.

Users can then allow it and set the new profile from the Settings app. Upon opening the Settings app, a new section called “Profile Downloaded” will be added and after selecting it, users will have access to the beta software download. After restarting the phone, the profile will be activated.

iPadOS15 public beta

With the new update, Apple is trying to make the homescreen more customizable for users which can allow easier multitasking. Introduced last year, the App Library feature will also be there in the new iPad software. Apart from this, the new features for iPhones will also be introduced for the tablet.

The new public beta will be compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (first through fifth generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (first through third generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad (fifth through eighth generation), iPad Mini (fourth and fifth generation) and iPad Air (second through fourth generation).

Just like how the beta version of iOS15 would be downloaded, public beta for iPadOS15 will also be downloaded in the similar manner. The only change will be that users have to select the iPad as their device and follow the same instructions.