Apple rolls out iOS 15.0.1 update with iPhone 13 ‘unlock with Apple Watch’ issue fix

The new update only carries small changes like crucial fixes for bugs that users have reported.

iPhone 13 iOS 15.0.1 Update: Apple has rolled out the iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 updates for compatible models of iPhones and iPads respectively. The updates have important fixes, like one for the issue that did not allow users to unlock their iPhone 13 with their Apple Watch. The update has been released mere weeks after the big iOS 15 update that came with many notable changes like upgrades in FaceTime and Focus mode. The new update only carries small changes like crucial fixes for bugs that users have reported.

Also read | Apple Watch Series 7 now listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 41,900; still no word on availability

The latest iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 updates fixes the Unlock with Apple Watch feature on iPhone 13. Towards the end of last month, Cupertino had rolled out a support page for the issue, where it said that it would be rolling out a fix for it soon. The bug had led to some users seeing an error message reading, “Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch,” when they tried to unlock their iPhone while wearing a face mask. Moreover, the issue also led to some users not being able to set up the feature at all. When it published this support page, Apple advised users to disable the feature until it rolled out the fix, and the page has now been updated with the advisory that users shall update their device to iOS 15.0.1 to use the feature without any issue.

While it is the biggest fix, the Unlock with Apple Watch feature fix is not the only solution that iOS 15.0.1 is carrying. Cupertino has said that there had been an issue in the Settings app that showed an incorrect alert about the iPhone’s storage being full, and this issue has also been fixed with the new update.

The iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 updates also fix the issue regarding audio meditations unexpectedly starting a workout on Apple Watch for some users of Fitness+.

The update has been launched for all devices that are compatible with the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates – iPhone 6s and later models, all models of iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later models, iPad 5th gen and later models, iPad mini 4 and later models as well as iPod touch 7th gen. The update can be found in Settings > General > Software Update.