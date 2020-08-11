Apple rolls out first public beta of watchOS 7; how to get it on your Apple Watch

The features that will come with watchOS 7 public beta will include sleep tracking as well as automatic handwashing detection.

Apple has rolled out the first public beta of watchOS 7. The new beta release provides an insight of all the new features the company had announced for the Apple Watch at WWDC 2020. The features are likely to be available broadly for all users sometime in September end or could be early October. But if you’re curious, and own a compatible Apple Watch, you can start using the new software now.

The features that will come with watchOS 7 public beta will include sleep tracking as well as automatic handwashing detection. This is set to provide an advanced experience to all Apple Watch models that are compatible. There will also be an additional customisation to watch faces that will possess Chronograph Pro. The new software is designed to allow users to download a custom watch face from websites as well. To be sure, it is the first time Apple has launched a public beta for watchOS. So far, Apple has only been offering its upcoming watchOS versions via developer beta builds.

watchOS 7 public beta: How to get it

Apple’s watchOS 7 public beta can be easily downloaded on the models- Watch Series 3, Watch Series 4, and Watch Series 5. Those who are still using Watch Series 1 or Watch Series 2, will not be able to download the latest set of features, the company is introducing. It is to note that users’ iPhone will also have to be running iOS 14 beta in order to install the new watchOS version on the Apple Watch.

For downloading watchOS 7 public beta, users will first have to sign up for the Apple Beta Software Programme using Apple ID and download the latest version. The company highlighted that once the latest version is downloaded, users will not be able to go back to watchOS 6.

Further, the beta version also does not include VoiceOver support and users are likely to encounter some bugs upon public beta download.

Meanwhile, Apple has introduced anticipated sleep tracking features, built-in motion sensors and microphone, on-device machine learning that will detect handwashing among other features in the watchOS 7.