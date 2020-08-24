Apple resolves issue with WordPress, issues rare apology for confusion

Apple said in-app purchases are essential to “allow users to access content, subscriptions, or features they have acquired in your app on other platforms or your web site.

After a wider outrage on social media by the users who were left without updates of WordPress, Apple has halted its plans to force the blogging website to introduce in-app payments. Apple has released a statement divulging the status of its discussion with WordPress. “We believe the issue with the WordPress app has been resolved. Since the developer removed the display of their service payment options from the app, it is now a free stand-alone app and does not have to offer in-app purchases. We have informed the developer and apologize for any confusion that we have caused,” Apple said in a statement (via the Verge).

Buzz around Apple seemingly trying to dictate terms to companies for the 30 per cent share of the in-app purchases that it generally makes from services and apps for providing its platform started after WordPress’ CEO Matt Mullenweg tweeted that the iOS updates for the blogging app were blocked. He also added that WordPress had to support in-app purchases for .com plans and called the move problematic. He also sought suggestions from Twitter users on how to deal with the issue.

“Heads up on why @WordPressiOS updates have been absent… we were locked by App Store. To be able to ship updates and bug fixes again we had to commit to support in-app purchases for .com plans. I know why this is problematic, open to suggestions. Allow others IAP? New name?”, WordPress’ CEO Matt Mullenweg had tweeted.

As things stood before the tussle, WordPress did not sell any plans on iOS and rather it allowed users to create a website for free on Apple’s platform. WordPress does not even give any option to users looking to buy a unique dot-com or even dot-blog domain name from the iPhone and iPad app.

The Verge has reported that Apple said in-app purchases are essential to “allow users to access content, subscriptions, or features they have acquired in your app on other platforms or your web site.