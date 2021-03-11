Apple reportedly cutting iPhone 12 Mini production by up to 70 percent

Apple cuts short production of iPhone 12 Mini

Apple has asked its manufacturing partners to shorten the production of the iPhone 12 Mini in the first half of the year. As per a report by Nikkei Asia, the production of the iPhone 12 Mini has been cut by 70 per cent, making an overall 20 per cent cut in total iPhone 12 production. Some suppliers have also been asked to stop manufacturing the phone’s specific parts, while other parts are being utilized for 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max production.

Along with the iPhone 12 Mini, the production of its new silicon MacBook has also been postponed. Originally scheduled for manufacturing in May or June, the laptops now will be sent for mass production not before the second half of the year. However, the report does not specify which MacBook model this could be.

Despite reducing the production of certain models, iPhone production is still scheduled to be more as compared to 2020. Apple has planned to ready 75 million handsets by June and 230 million phones over the entire course of the year. Apple’ aggressive manufacturing approach was partly due to the global chip shortage that is creating problems for companies both inside and outside the industry.

Apple, calling down its production of iPhone 12 Mini is an indication that the ‘mini’ model might not have lived up to the company’s expectation in the smartphone market. A Reuters report last month said that iPhone 12 Mini had made up just five per cent of the company’s sales in the first half of January.

The sales data of the smartphone is indicative that people prefer a bigger screen and when it comes to cost-saving, users would take up the option of buying previous iPhone models.