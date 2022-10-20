Apple reportedly cuts down iPhone 14 Plus production due to weak demand.

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly cutting down the production of iPhone 14 Plus, just a few weeks after its first round of shipments started. According to The Information report, the company is reassessing iPhone 14 Plus production and has asked one of the manufacturers in China to halt its production.



iPhone 14 Plus acts as a mid-point between a cheaper iPhone 14 and a premium iPhone 14 Pro. The company positioned iPhone 14 Plus as a cheaper alternative to compared to other iPhone Pro models. The company unveiled the smartphone at its Far Out event alongside iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 is overall the same as iPhone 14 only it comes with a slightly bigger screen size and is costlier than iPhone 14. According to the report, Apple has asked one of the manufacturers to halt production while two others have been asked to cut down production by 70 per cent and 90 per cent respectively.



According to estimates from data research firm Canalys, the company took this step at a time when the smartphone market dipped by 9 per cent in the third quarter as compared to the last year. The weak demand is expected to continue for over six to nine months.



Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched priced at Rs 89,000 in five colour options- Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) Red. The device comes in three storage configurations- 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the smartphone comes powered by an A15 Bionic chip.



In the camera department, iPhone 14 Plus comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 12 MP primary camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the phone sports a 12 MP camera.

