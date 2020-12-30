Apple removes app that promoted secret parties amid pandemic from App Store

TikTok also suspended Vybe Together's account citing violation of community guidelines.
Apple takes down 'Vybe Together' app from store
Apple has removed a seemingly controversial app that promoted secret private parties amid the global pandemic, from the App Store this week. The app in question called ‘Vybe Together’ promoted secret get-togethers at a time when social gatherings are not allowed or advised across the world.
‘Vybe Together’ bearing a tagline, “Get your rebel out, Get your party on” gave its users a platform through which they could participate in parties being hosted during the pandemic and promote these gatherings to anyone who wanted to mix up a bit. Anyone willing to join any such underground party was sent an address two hours prior to the event.
According to The Verge, the app was taken down. TikTok also suspended Vybe Together’s account citing violation of community guidelines. A video promoting a party in New York City every weekend with a large number of people indoors and without masks on was viewed nearly 11,000 times before the account was removed.
Some of the regions where the app operated have strict guidelines against having gatherings with a reasonable number of people due to the coronavirus situation and so it is unclear why Apple allowed this app to be in the App Store in the first place.
Albin, one of the co-founders of Vybe Together said that the app lets users access it only after they shared their Instagram profiles with them to keep the platform protected from someone spying these events to report them. The interest in the app grew after demo videos of the parties were shared on their TikTok account.
It is yet to be asserted if the app indeed was responsible for making many unauthorized events happen since it was launched. ‘Vybe Together’ with a few thousands of users had a 25 rating when removed and thousands of followers on Instagram before it was suspended.