Apple releases iOS 15.0.2 update to fix bug that secretly deleted users’ photos; Details

iOS 15.0.2: In less than a month since the rollout of the iOS 15 to phones worldwide, Apple has released the iOS 15.0.2, the second bug-fix update to be released. This update fixes a bug in iOS 15 that secretly deleted users’ photos from the phone. The bug had come to light around two weeks ago when several users spoke about it online. iOS 15.0.2 has been released worldwide for users having devices compatible with the iOS 15 update. While the photo deletion bug fix is the biggest issue this update solves, some of the other issues have also been fixed with this update.

As per Apple, there were several issues that have been fixed with this update. With iOS 15, there was a glitch that was causing photos saved in the camera roll from Messages to be deleted when the associated chat thread or message was deleted by the user. Apart from this, there was an issue with connecting the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe with Find My. Not only that, but there was an issue where even AirTag was not appearing in the Find My Items tab. CarPlay also failed to open audio apps or it ended up being disconnected while playing. Moreover, with iPhone 13 models, it was discovered that device restore or update could fail when Finder or iTunes was being used.

Hence, now, users can update their devices to iOS 15.0.2 so that their photos are not deleted automatically upon deleting a message or a message thread. Apart from that, installing the update would also let MagSafe Wallet or AirTag to show up in Find My like they should. The issue with regard to CarPlay and the iPhone 13-specific issue would also be solved.

About 10 days ago, Apple rolled out the iOS 15.0.1 update to fix the bug that did not let masked users unlock their iPhone 13 using the Apple Watch.

It is evident that Cupertino would continue to bring out updates fixing bugs as and when they are reported to the tech giant, and it clearly does not care about the frequency at which it is rolling out these fixes.