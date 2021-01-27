Apple releases iOS 14.4 for iPhone, iPad: New update fixes vulnerabilities that hackers ‘actively’ exploited

It is rare for Cupertino to publicly admit that its devices might be under attack.

Apple iOS 14.4: iPhone manufacturer Apple has released an update for its iOS, the iOS 14.4, which it says fixes three security bugs that were being exploited by hackers. Cupertino said that the three vulnerabilities might have been exploited actively by hackers, but did not elaborate on these vulnerabilities. It is also not known who exploited these vulnerabilities and who fell victim to it. Due to the lack of details from Apple, it is not known if the attack which exploited these vulnerabilities was a wide attack or targeted only a group of users. However, Cupertino decided to keep the identity of the individual who reported the bug hidden.

The bugs that were found consisted of two vulnerabilities were identified in WebKit, which is the browser engine powering Apple’s Safari browser. A third bug was found in Kernel, which makes the core of the operating system of iOS devices. Successful attacks make use of vulnerabilities that are chained together, rather than relying on a single problem. Moreover, it is also common for hackers to first target bugs in the browser of the device before making their way to the operating system.

It is rare for Cupertino to publicly admit that its devices might be under attack, especially because it prides itself over its security features. Hence, the severity of the situation can be sensed and due to the lack of much information, it is best that users upgrade their operating systems to iOS 14.4 as soon as possible.

Here are the features of this OS update.

iOS 14.4: Upgrades and features

The new software update, apart from bringing fixes for the three bugs, would also offer users an updated Camera app which would allow users to scan smaller QR codes, adding to the functionality of the existing default QR code scanning app in its capabilities. Moreover, with this update, users would be able to classify the Bluetooth devices by type in Settings.

The updates are available for iPhone and iPod Touch models which are compatible with it, and apart from this, similar upgrades have also been carried out for iPad users in the new iPadOS 14.4.

Moreover, iOS 14.4 would also specifically inform users of iPhone 12 series when their camera would not be able to be identified as a new and genuine Apple camera.

Apart from this, issues related to HDR photos captured using iPhone 12 Pro have also been fixed in this update, and problems causing delay in typing and showing suggested words in the default iPhone and iPad keyboards have also been fixed. Issues regarding the Fitness widget not displaying updated data to users have also been addressed in this update.

Updated HomePod software and WatchOS

An updated software for HomePod, version 14.4, has also been released and it brings the ultra-wideband support to HomePod Mini. Meanwhile, an update WatchOS 7.3 has brought the Unity watch face inspired by the Pan-African flag colours.