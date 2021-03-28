Apple releases iOS 14.4.2 version with key security fix: Why iPhone, iPad users must update software immediately

The software update containing the bug fix has been released by Cupertino just days ahead of its developer beta release of iOS 14.5.

Apple iPhone: iPhone maker Apple has released iOS 14.4.2 for iPhone as well as iPad devices, and the software update is bringing a security fix for critical vulnerabilities. Cupertino said that the update contained a fix for the Webkit bug which might have been exploited actively by malicious sites to perform cross-site scripting arbitrarily. The tech giant also knows about reports regarding the active exploitation of the bug.

Users can download the latest iOS update by heading to the Settings app on their phones and going to the ‘General’ tab. Users would find the ‘Software Update’ tab here, which might indicate that an update is available with the help of a red badge on the right side of the tab. Upon clicking this tab, the users would be able to see the pending updates, if any, and here they can choose to download and install these updates.

The software update containing the bug fix has been released by Cupertino just days ahead of its developer beta release of iOS 14.5 next month, which would apparently come with several key updates. A major update expected in iOS 14.5 is the ability of Apple Watch users to unlock their iPhone using the smartwatch, and another one being users having the ability to unlock their phone even if they were wearing a mask, which has become an essential due to the coronavirus pandemic.

App Tracking Transparency is also expected to be introduced in the new update, with the help of which, users would be shown new permission dialogues in apps before the latter would be able to share user-identifying information with third parties.

Apart from this, Cupertino has released watchOS 7.3.3, along with iOS 12.5.2, a patch update for iOS 12, for iPhones 5s and 6, the third-gen iPad mini, first-gen iPad Air as well as sixth-gen iPod touch.