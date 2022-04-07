Apple releases first developer beta of iOS 15.5: Everything to know

Developers have got a first taste of Apple’s new iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates ahead of their public debut. The new releases come a month after the public launch of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4.

The iOS 15.5 beta release has included a code to enable support for apps with external purchases, reports said. Apple is also said to have included references to the Apple Classical app, aimed at giving a classical music collection — alongside the regular tracks on Apple Music.

Developers already enrolled for the beta testing can download the iOS 15.5 beta 1 from Settings. However, there are no details on when the update will be made available to the general public.

A 9to5Mac report said the latest iOS beta boasted support to allow apps to offer third-party payment platforms. It also has an implementation to warn users that deleting an app with external purchases support would prevent them from managing purchases and subscriptions through the App Store. Users will also be alerted when they open an app with external purchases support for the first time. The alert, however, not be available for all such apps.

Apple has defined the App Store guidelines to enable ‘External Link Account Entitlement’ only for ‘reader’ apps — ones offering digital content. The guidelines note that the apps offering in-app purchases on iPadOS and iOS are not eligible to use the external link. The app submission with the new entitlement will also need approval from Apple’s App Review team.

Apple’s move comes on the back of regulatory pressure in recent months.

In January, the South Korean regulator said the iPhone-maker was planning to allow third-party payment on the App Store in the country. Dating apps in The Netherlands are also allowed to use Apple’s in-app purchases system alongside a third-party option or external link.

The iOS 15.5 beta 1 also has references to the Apple Classic app, MacRumors reported.

Last August, Apple purchased classical music streaming service Primephonic and unveiled plans to launch an app for the genre. The Apple Classical app might be the final outcome. The new app is likely to have Apple Music features such as Lossless and Spatial Audio support.

The new iOS beta release also features an updated Home app with WiFi signal bars to show if the HomePod is connected to the Internet. The beta version also carries a Wallet app with Request and Send buttons in the Apple Pay Cash section. The company has renamed Apple Pay in the Messages app to Apple Cash. The Wallet app has a rebranded iTunes Pass, available as Apple Account Card.

The iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 are likely to be the final version of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, respectively, with Apple expected to launch the iOS 16 later this year. The next-generation iOS release is likely to be announced at June’s WWDC 2022.