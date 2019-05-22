Apple refreshes MacBook Pro models with faster Intel processors, expands keyboard repair programme

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 22, 2019 12:18:58 PM

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch Bar model and 15-inch model are getting upgrades

Apple has released new models for the MacBook Pro with eighth- and ninth-generation Intel processors that now have eight cores, claimed to deliver two times faster performance than those with quad-core processors and 40 per cent higher than the six-core processor model. In India, the MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar will be available starting at Rs 1,59,900 while the MacBook Pro 15-inch starts at Rs 1,99,900.

First up is the MacBook Pro that is getting an upgrade to its processor line. MacBook Pro 13-inch model with Touch Bar and MacBook Pro 15-inch model are getting better and more efficient processors while the ones without the Touch Bar have been left out by Apple.

The MacBook Pro 15-inch model is getting a wide range in terms of processors. Its base model now runs ninth-generation Intel Core i7 six-core processor clocked at 2.6GHz, with turbo boost up to 4.5GHz. A higher model for the MacBook Pro 15-inch has a 2.3GHz ninth-generation Intel Core i9 processor with 4.8GHz turbo boost. This model, in particular, is the first ever to get the mentioned processor.

And then there is a beast to the series – MacBook Pro 15-inch with ninth-generation eight-core Intel Core i9 processor clocked at 2.4GHz, which can shoot up to deliver 5.0GHz speed on turbo boost.

Apple has listed some use cases for the processor on the website – massive multi-track projects ‘with up to two times more Alchemy plug-ins’ on Logic Pro X, two times faster 3D rendering on Maya Arnold, and more.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar model is getting slightly less powerful processors. The base model has an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 chip clocked at 2.4GHz with turbo boost up to 4.1GHz. The top-of-the-line model has an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i7 processor with turbo boost at 4.7GHz.

Rest of the specifications, including the Retina Display, GPUs, SSD options, and more, remain the same. But Apple is changing the keyboard on the new MacBook Pro models with the ones that are also covered under the revamped keyboard upgrade policy. While the keyboard design is not seeing any changes, the material used to build is. Apple has not said what material that would be other than it is a ‘new material’.

Apple is changing its MacBook Keyboard Service Program to make the recent MacBook models eligible for keyboard upgrade after the flake the company received recently for overlooking the ‘butterfly keyboards’ as an important element of the MacBook experience. The renewed Apple Keyboard Service Programme also covers the new MacBook Pro models, in addition to the old ones.

