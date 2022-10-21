Apple records positive growth in smartphone market in Q3 despite global sales slowdown: Report

Global smartphone shipments are said to mark a 9 percent year-on-year decline for the Q3 period in 2022, according to a report by market research firm Canalys. Samsung had the major market share in terms of worldwide smartphone shipments followed by Apple, which stood at second and other Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. Thus, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo made their place to top five. However, Cupertino’s tech giant remained the only firm to show a positive growth in its smartphone market share, despite the fall in worldwide smartphone sales.

The global smartphone shipments marked a 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) due to a declined consumer spending in the Q3 and unpropitious economic conditions, according to the Canalys report. The report further states that “a slow but steady” growth is anticipated in fourth quarter of 2022 but it will be “too soon” to flag the fourth quarter as the turning point.

Apple marked the victory here with a growth from 15 percent market share in Q3 2021 to 18 percent market share in Q3 2022. While, Samsung also managed to shift a bit from having 21 percent market share in Q3 2021 to 22 percent market in Q3 2022. Xiaomi carried the same 14 percent market share from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022.

Oppo and Vivo saw a decline in third quarter 2022 as compared to previous year’s third quarter – Oppo’s market share dropped from 11 percent to 10 percent, while Vivo marked a fall of 2 percent.

Canalys released the report on October 18, marking Q3 2022 as the worst third quarter since 2014.