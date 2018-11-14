Apple putting people above technology, Steve Jobs would have been proud of it, says co-founder Steve Wozniak

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 11:17 AM

Had Steve Jobs been alive he would have been very proud of Apple and its focus on putting people above technology, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has said.

Apple, Apple technology, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, phone company, fun features, innovation, industry newsSteve Jobs. (Reuters)

Had Steve Jobs been alive he would have been very proud of Apple and its focus on putting people above technology, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has said. In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Wozniak said that every other phone company today is copying Apple. “I believe that he (Jobs) would be very happy with the company today as its concern more with end users and putting people above technology. Steve always acted that way.

Apple is focusing on innovations that “literally affect everything we do all the time in life,” he added. According to him, various Android phones can make you smile and take a picture but those are “fun features, not innovation”.

“The users should be more important than the technology itself. You should not be a victim of the technology and what it can do. You should get to live your human life in the most human way possible,” Wozniak said. “Every other phone company had to come along and copy Apple,” he added.

On Tesla, Wozniak said the electric car company makes so many mistakes. “It really convinces me that auto piloting and auto steering car driving itself is not going to happen,” added Wozniak, who himself drives a Tesla car.

In February when Wozniak visited India, he spoke about what prompted him to co-found Apple with Jobs and how the Silicon Valley grew over the years. “One thing I’ve found in my life is that it doesn’t matter what you know as long as you want to do things,” he said, adding, “If you want to start a company, you should not just have an idea on a piece of paper. You should have a working model, a business plan.”

He told the gathering at the ET Global Business Summit he knew Jobs for five years before Apple. “He didn’t know anything about insides of a computer, he wasn’t an engineer but he knew how to look at products. Steve wanted to live a zero money life, he was more of a true hippie,” he said. According to “The Woz”, Jobs was good in learning everything about the company and he was good in engineering.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple putting people above technology, Steve Jobs would have been proud of it, says co-founder Steve Wozniak
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition