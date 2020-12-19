Apple puts Wistron on probation in India, says no new business until all workers are fully compensated

Apple said Wistron will not receive any new business before it completes all corrective actions. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Apple has put Wistron, one of its biggest global contract manufacturers, on probation in India. The development comes after an independent audit by Cupertino found Wistron in violation of its Supplier Code of Conduct at its Kolar iPhone facility. Apple said Wistron will not receive any new business before it completes all corrective actions and that its progress will be “monitored” by Apple employees along with independent Apple auditors before it was put off the hook.

“Our main objective is to make sure all workers are treated with dignity and respect, and fully compensated properly,” Apple said in a statement.

Developing…