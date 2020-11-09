Apple puts Pegatron on probation over alleged violation of supplier code of conduct

Apple has put its Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation over charges of violation of the tech giant's supplier code of conduct. (Reuters Photo)

Apple has put its Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation over charges of violation of the tech giant’s supplier code of conduct. Pegatron will not receive any new business until it takes all necessary corrective actions required, according to media reports. The supplier firm allegedly has made student employees work on overtime and on night-shifts.

The US tech major accused Pegatron of misclassifying student workers and even forging paperwork to disguise the violation. They have also allegedly allowed the students to work on projects that are unrelated to the company, thus further breaching the code of business conduct.