Apple prepping 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, new iMac Pro with mini-LED display, says analyst

Apple is apparently on course to launch as many as six new micro-LED display products despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare. Long-term Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims Cupertino is working on a new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, an updated iMac Pro, and four other micro-LED display-based products scheduled to launch through 2020-2021. The other four being a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro (refresh), 10.2-inch iPad, and 7.9-inch iPad mini.

The 14.1-inch MacBook Pro should ideally replace the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro, falling below the recently launched 16-inch ,MacBook Pro in Apple’s MacBook Pro portfolio. Like the 16-inch model, the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to pack Apple’s ‘reliable’ scissor keyboard – instead of the controversial butterfly version. The new iMac Pro is also interesting because this would be the first time Apple would be looking to give it an upgrade since 2017.

All the six products that Kuo mentions will reportedly have one thing in common – Apple is said to be switching to mini-LED instead of more conventional LCD.

Micro-LEDs are normally seen in new-age televisions but this would be the first time Apple is said to be moving to this technology, skipping both LCD and OLED you usually find in its products. Micro-LEDs have numerous advantages. They can work like OLED, meaning they can offer high contrast and a wider colour gamut with greater longevity without burn-in issues.

According to the investor note shared by Kuo – via MacRumors – product research and development for the mini-LED technology that Apple is said to be using for its upcoming products remain unaffected by coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak – as it was previously reported – which is why the launch window remains to be on track. As for the launch window, Apple will reportedly launch the updated iMac Pro in Q4, 2020 while the new 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ will reportedly arrive in the fall.