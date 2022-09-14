Apple plans to reduce carbon footprint of iPhones with this upcoming iOS 16 feature

Apple has announced that its much talked about Clean Energy Charging feature is coming to iPhones later this year as part of a new iOS 16 update. Apple says the feature will help reduce the carbon footprint of iPhones. iOS 16 update has been recently made available for eligible iPhones.

Apple isn’t sharing key details at the time of writing but it says the upcoming feature will optimise charging times when the energy grid will be using cleaner energy sources. We don’t know how it will determine when the power grid is using cleaner energy or what “cleaner energy sources” even means.

It isn’t confirmed if the said feature will be available to all iOS 16 devices or just to the new Apple iPhone 14 series. Apple has confirmed it will be available only for iPhone users in the US, at least initially.

A report by 9to5Mac suggests that iOS 16 will allegedly be able to track carbon emission data of iPhone with help from US Energy Information Administration using its location data. The forecast will then help in deciding the right time to charge one’s device, the report adds.

Other than this feature, there are several other features which are yet to arrive on iOS 16. One of them is the iCloud Shared Photo Library. This feature will allow up to five users to add photos directly into a shared library where they will be able to share and edit those images.

Another upcoming feature is the Live Activities which will allow the users to stay up to date about sports scores, track their food orders and much more from their lock screen

Finally, the last feature expected to hit iOS 16 this fall is Matter smart home standard support. Matter is supported by Google, Apple and Amazon and is expected to ensure that the users’ smart home devices work together, no matter who their manufacturer is.

