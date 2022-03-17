Apple Park in Cupertino evacuated after unknown white powder substance discovered

Notably, Apple has been toying with the idea of asking its employees to return to office for quite some time now

Apple Park: An envelope containing white powder substance was discovered by first responders at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, where tech giant Apple is headquartered, and shortly after, a part of the Apple Park was evacuated, as per reports. According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department website, a fire alarm had rang followed by a hazmat response at the headquarters shortly after 12 pm local time.

Fortunately, safety personnel eventually determined that the situation was under control, following which employees were allowed to re-enter the Park. However, there is no public knowledge, yet, about what the substance that caused this panic might have been.

Cupertino informed the Apple Park employees via an email that authorities had concluded that no hazardous materials were present on site, adding that the operations at the campus had been resumed in all of the sections and everything was back to normal.

Notably, Apple has been toying with the idea of asking its employees to return to office for quite some time now, with coronavirus disrupting its plans every time. Currently, the employees are working in a hybrid mode as per their choice, as per our current understanding. In fact, Apple had also announced a bonus of $1,000 for all of its employees to spend on office gear to set up their workstations at home while the return to office is suspended. However, if the current situation persists without any deterioration, Cupertino would be commencing its phased approach to hybrid work pilot next month.