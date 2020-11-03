Apple One More Thing event on November 10: ARM-based MacBook Air, MacBook Pro expected

The company is likely to come up with MacBook Air that boasts of a 13-inch screen and MacBook Pro models with 13 and 16 inch screens.

Apple will reportedly launch new models of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (in 13 and 16-inch sizes) with the company’s custom ARM-based silicon on November 10. Cupertino is holding a special Apple event on November 10. The tagline of the event isn “One More Thing” a catchphrase made popular by the late Steve Jobs to announce some of Apple’s most prolific products on stage.

Apple has not given any context as to what the event will be about but there’s a high possibility that ARM Macs are coming. A new Bloomberg report now suggests, Apple updated models of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with the said silicon on November 10.

The company is likely to come up with MacBook Air that boasts of a 13-inch screen and MacBook Pro models with 13 and 16 inch screens. The company has reportedly been ramping up its production of the new MacBook models. MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (13 inch) are taken care of by Foxconn manufacturing while 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be made by Quanta Computer. The ones with smaller size are said to be ahead in production. However, for the 16-inch models, the company may take some time to roll it out in the market.

Other than moving on from Intel chips, Apple may not bring other significant changes in the new MacBook models. Therefore, the new models will have the same aesthetics along with the Magic Keyboard. Apple brought Magic Keyboard in MacBook Air 2020 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro which were out earlier this year.

The company is also reported to be working on redesign of iMac as well as a new Mac Pro. Infact, these products are also expected to be based on the new silicon. In June at WWDC, the company had announced that it will be moving on from the Intel chips and transition to the Apple silicon by the end of this year. Meanwhile, the company also started a Universal App Quick Start Programme that will allow developers to switch to Apple silicon prior to the debut of the first new hardware.