Apple One launched in India: What is it, how to sign up, how much does it cost and all details

Apple One will be available at a monthly price of Rs 195 for individuals and Rs 365 for families in India. Potential subscribers can now officially sign up for Apple One.

Apple has launched Apple One, its all-on-one subscription service that combines Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and iCloud storage services into one, in India. Apple had first announced Apple One in September, saying it would be available later this year. It is now available for users globally as well as in India.

According to the company, 50GB of iCloud storage is also a part of the subscription plan. Upgrading to Apple One Family will let the users get 200GB of iCloud storage which can be shared by six family members. The company has introduced this in Australia, the UK, the US, Canada as Apple One Premier ($30 per month). Apple One Premier will include Apple News+ along with Apple Fitness+ which is yet to be launched by the company. It also increases the iCloud storage to 2TB.

How to get Apple One?

Users can visit the App Store to sign up for Apple One. In the App Store, users will have to tap on the profile picture. Then option for Subscriptions will appear. After choosing the Subscription option, ‘Get Apple One’ option will appear. By selecting this, users can get Apple One.

For the first one month, users will get it free as a trial and after that the company will charge users for accessing Apple One. It is to note that Apple Music can cost upto Rs 149 (for family packs), Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade comes at Rs 99 whereas iCloud can cost upto Rs 749 if users have opted for 2TB storage. However, with the latest introduction, users can get everything at a cheaper price.