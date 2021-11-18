Apple offline store India launch imminent as iPhone-maker starts hiring for multiple positions

Apple had earlier planned to set up a retail store in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Apple Store could soon come to India with the Cupertino-based tech giant preparing to launch operations.

The company has posted multiple job openings, including technical, marketing, and managerial, on its website.

Fans of the iPhone maker in India have long clamoured for Apple Stores in the country. The tech giant’s retail stores have gained widespread popularity as state-of-the-art structures offering a first-hand look at all Apple products. However, things are now expected to change.

Apple’s job postings are for two different parts of India. The job descriptions mention ‘Apple Store’ and includes guides on how applicants would have to work deal with customers.

FE Online has reached out to Apple for comments.

Apple has floated several openings on LinkedIn, the professional social network. All the openings advertised are for Mumbai or Delhi. In all likelihood, the first Apple Store will come up in Mumbai with Delhi in line for the second one.

Apple has invited applications for ‘Specialist’, ‘Genius’, ‘Technical Special’, ‘Store Leader’, ‘Manager’. ‘Senior Manager’, ‘Operations Expert’, ‘Expert’, and ‘Market Leader’. Other listings include ‘Business Pro, Creative’, and ‘Business Expert’.

Many of these listings are for contractual or part-time employment at Apple Stores, while some will allow applicants to work for only limited hours. The company might also allow some back-end Apple Store employees to work from home due to Covid-19 protocols.

This is not the first time that the US tech giant — the first company to reach a market capitalisation of $3 trillion — has tried to set up an Apple Store in India, which it sees as a market with immense growth potential.

According to the latest Counterpoint research, Apple was the highest-growing smartphone brand in July-September with a 212% on-year growth. It led the market in the premium segment with 44%.

Apple had earlier planned to set up a retail store in Mumbai. That plan was delayed following the outbreak of Covid-19.