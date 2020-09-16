Apple officially launches subscription bundles Apple One! Check benefits, price and how much you save

The subscription bundles would be available worldwide in Autumn 2020.

Apple One: Apple has officially launched Apple One! In a virtual event held on Tuesday, the smartphone giant announced the launch of Apple One, a subscription bundle for its services. The giant is offering three tiers of bundles that, in different combinations, include subscription to its services like audio streaming platform Apple Music, video-on-demand platform Apple TV+, subscription to gaming via Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+. The prices of the bundles in India are Rs 195 a month for Apple One Individual and Rs 365 a month for Apple One Family, while Apple One Premier is not available in India.

Benefits of Apple One bundles

The Apple One Individual bundle includes subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50 GB of iCloud storage.

The Apple One Family bundle has the same benefits as the individual except for the iCloud storage, which is 200 GB in this bundle. The benefits of this bundle can be shared with upto six family members as part of Apple’s Family Sharing feature.

Apple One Premier, which is not available in India, includes subscription to the services as the individual bundle. Apart from that, the added benefits include subscription to Apple Fitness+, Apple News+ and iCloud storage of 2 TB.

While Apple One Individual and Apple One Family are available in 100 countries including India, the premier bundle has been limited to the US, the UK, Canada and Australia.

The prices of the bundles in the US are $14.95 a month for Apple One Individual, $19.95 a month for Apple One Family and $29.95 a month for Apple One Premier.

Apple One bundles: How much is saved

Individual monthly costs for Apple Music are Rs 49 for students, Rs 99 for individuals and Rs 149 for family up to six members. Apple Arcade and Apple TV+, both, have individual monthly subscriptions of Rs 99. iCloud storage upgrade of 50 GB costs Rs 75 a month, while 200 GB costs Rs 2019 a month, and an upgrade of 2 TB costs Rs 749 a month. Apart from Apple Music’s individual and student subscriptions and iCloud 50 GB subscription, all the other benefits are compatible with Family Sharing.

This translates to savings of Rs 177 a month on Apple One Individual bundle and Rs 201 on Apple One Family bundle in India.

According to Apple, in the US, consumers would save over $6 a month with the individual bundle, more than $8 with the family bundle and more than $25 with the premier bundle. Apart from that, payment for the bundles with Apple Card, wherever available, for the subscription bundles would have the added benefit of 3% cashback.

