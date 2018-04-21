Apple offers free battery replacement for MacBook Pro units; here is how to get it

Users are required to determine the eligibility by entering their MacBook’s serial number on the support page. (PTI)

Given the component failure in a limited number of 13-inch MacBook Pro (Non-Touch Bar) devices may cause the built-in battery to expand, Apple has offered worldwide free replacement of such batteries. Apple claimed that there have been issues with some 13-inch MacBook Pros without Touch Bars, assembled between October 2016 and October 2017. In its support page, Apple said that this is not a safety issue and Apple will replace eligible batteries, free of charge.

In order to replace the batteries, the devices are required to undergo the eligibility test. Users are required to determine the eligibility by entering their MacBook’s serial number on the support page. If your 13-inch MacBook Pro (Non-Touch Bar) gets qualified, Apple will replace the battery, free of charge.

For the replacement of your device, users need to mail in their device to Apple Repair Centre, make an appointment to the Apple Retail Store, and find an Apple Authorised Service Provider for repairs.

The program covers affected MacBook Pro models for 5 years since the original release of the non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, the Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

This program does not affect 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar or older 13-inch MacBook Pro models. Customers who have already paid for the battery replacement will be eligible for a refund, the company further said.

The iPhone maker previously came under scrutiny after it confirmed in December that software to deal with aging batteries in iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models could slow down performance.

The company later apologized and lowered the price of battery replacements for affected models to $29 from $79.