Apple offers 1 month free trial for premium iCloud upgrades

Apple has rolled out a new scheme as part of which it is offering a free month of upgraded iCloud storage to non-paying users who have reached their 5GB limit. The new offer applies to each of Apple’s 50GB to 2TB iCloud memory upgrade levels at costs ranging from $0.99 to $9.99 per month with the first month free, AppleInsider reported. According to AppleInsider, the scheme is limited only for Apple users who have not yet upgraded to a premium iCloud tier because the advertised trial is reportedly not showing up for current subscribers. “With other subscriptions like Apple Music, the selected storage plan will automatically renew at its regular monthly fee once the trial period ends. Users can elect to discontinue services at any time to avoid charges,” the report added.

Sometime ago, Apple introduced family sharing for users subscribed to the 200GB and 2TB tiers, and in March increased free storage for schools to 200GB. The 5GB tier has been Apple’s standard free offering since its introduction in 2014, though premium plan pricing and capacities have changed over the years.