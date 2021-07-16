Apple offering free AirPods with some Macs, iPads to students: Check details here

The offer can only be accessed in the Special Education Section, which is accessible to only eligible users after they have been verified.

Apple offer to students: Tech giant Apple has rolled out an offer for students as a part of its seasonal Educational Offer. Per this offer, Apple would be offering Apple AirPods for free with some Mac or iPads purchased for the purpose of college or university. The offer has gone live in India and eligible users can head to the Apple Online Store to buy select Macs or iPods to avail the offer. To be eligible, the users would either have to be university or college students, either current or newly accepted, parents buying these products for their children in college or university, and teacher and staff at all levels. Users would need to be verified for their eligibility through the UNiDAYS platform, or they would need to get in touch with an Apple specialist to verify their eligibility on the basis of a university ID or an acceptance letter.

Also read | iPhone 13 rumour round-up: From faster chip to improved cameras, everything we know so far about Apple’s 2021 iPhones

The offer says that upon buying MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, Mac mini, iPad Pro or iPad Air, the users would get wired charging AirPods for free, or they would be able to upgrade it to Wireless Charging AirPods for an additional Rs 4,000 or to AirPods Pro for Rs 10,000. The offer can only be accessed in the Special Education Section, which is accessible to only eligible users after they have been verified.

Apple has however said that this offer is subject to availability.

While this offer is seasonal, Apple also has some education offers that are available year-round to the eligible purchasers. They would get a discount of 20% on AppleCare, as well as an education discount on Apple Pencil and Keyboard. Apart from this, Apple Music Student Plan for Rs 49 month would also be accessible to eligible users and this would include free Apple TV+. Moreover, the eligible users would also have access to Apple Arcade for free for a period of three months, post which they would need to pay Rs 99 per month.