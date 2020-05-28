Apple now lets you buy custom MacBook and Mac PC configurations in India if you can afford them

Apple is in the midst of perhaps its biggest India push at this point of time.

Apple is finally adding a configure-to-order (CTO) or build-to-order (BTO) option for MacBook and Mac PC buyers in India. This means MacBook and Mac PC buyers in India can now opt for “specific” RAM, ROM, or graphical power configurations as per their need and budget from Apple Authorised Resellers. Apple now offers such opt-ins across its entire Mac portfolio including MacBook Air, Mac Mini, iMac and basically every other Mac computer or laptop that’s currently sold in India.

Configure-to-order or build-to-order has existed in the Western markets like the US for some time now, especially after Apple started making computers and laptops so high-end, it seemed like borderline insane for average buyers. These are configurations Apple usually talks about at length at its keynote events and highlights in press releases, literally showing off how powerful things could get should you need and afford them.

In India, however, because the option to order custom configurations wasn’t available (until now), buyers had to make do with select basic, sort of entry-level models of Mac computers and laptops, without customisations. Take the recently launched 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) for instance. The 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2020 can go up to 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 4TB SSD storage.

But in India, the 13-inch MacBook Pro was launched and made available in two processor configurations. While the base model shipped with a 1.4GHz quad core Intel Core i5 Gen 8 (Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz) processor, the top-end model came with a 2.0GHz quad core Intel Core i5 Gen 10 (Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz) processor. The base model was paired with 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM and either 256GB or 512GB SSD, while the top-end model came with 16GB of 3733MHz LPDDR4X RAM and either 512GB or 1TB SSD storage.

With configure-to-order in place, buyers in India can now ask for specific upgrades. Apple will deliver these custom Mac laptops and computers to buyers in about a month’s time depending on availability of components.

Apple is in the midst of perhaps its biggest India push at this point of time with CEO Tim Cook being quite vocal about India as a ‘key’ market for Cupertino’s growth in the future even as it sees sales dip in its home market. All its focus has been on the iPhone so far, but it seems, Apple has finally started to widen its horizons by adding the Mac to that list.

Apple is gearing to launch its first online store in India this year, and its first physical retail store here in 2021. The move will also help Apple bring its hallmark services like Apple Care to India as is so Apple users here would be able to make more out of their purchase.