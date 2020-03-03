Apple not keen on making newer, more expensive iPhones in India, says report

India remains to be the most expensive place in the world to buy Apple products, including its iPhones.

Cupertino major Apple may not be ready to make its newer, more expensive iPhones in India anytime soon, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal. This comes as a major setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poster ‘Make in India’ initiative and buyers who were anticipating some relief in iPhone prices after it was reported that Apple was mulling to shift some production to India from China.

The iPhone XR is currently the most expensive iPhone that is made – assembled – in India. This is done by Foxconn in Chennai. Apple also similarly makes the iPhone 7 in India. This is done by Wistron in Bengaluru. The iPhone 11 was supposed to be next in line, but apparently the ‘plans’ have been stalled for now. This has been attributed to a lack of supply chain and labour skilled enough to “produce the high-end, organic light-emitting diode models.”

Apple is in the midst of perhaps its biggest India push at this point of time with CEO Tim Cook being quite vocal about India as a ‘key’ market for Cupertino’s growth in the future even as it sees sales dip in its home market. Apple is gearing to launch its first online store in India this year, and its first physical retail store here in 2021. The move would also help Apple bring its hallmark services like Apple Care to India as is so Apple users here would be able to make ‘more’ out of their purchase.

Because India remains to be the most expensive place in the world to buy Apple products, including its iPhones. And changes made to import duty in the Union Budget 2020 have already – recently – made Apple hike prices of some of its iPhones by up to Rs 1,300. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is Apple’s most high-end iPhone right now, will set you back by a whopping Rs 1,43,200 if you choose to go for the top-end 512GB version.

With Apple still uncertain about making its newer, more expensive iPhones in India, looks like it would be some more time before we see a drop in prices making it a more ‘affordable’ proposition for more buyers looking to bet on the latest and greatest from what the company has to offer.