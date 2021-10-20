Apple Music Voice plan decoded: What is it and who is it for?

The pricing gap aside — one is available for Rs 49 and the other for Rs 99 per month — the only significant difference is the access to Apple's Music app.
The Apple Music Voice plan the Cupertino-based company announced during Monday’s Unleashed event has caused some confusion among users. The new, cheaper Apple Music plan is a voice control-only access to the 90 million songs in Apple Music catalogue.
Arriving later this year, the Apple Music Voice can play everything – individual songs, full albums, Apple playlists. The caveat is that it is voice controlled and the music would have to be played through a Siri-enabled device, such as AirPods, an iPhone or the HomePod Mini.
- The top-of-the-line 2021 MacBook Pro will set you back by almost 6 lakhs in India
- Apple announces new ‘game-changing’ MacBook Pro lineup with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips: Features and India price
- Apple ‘Unleashed’ Event 2021: AirPods (3rd gen), new Apple Music plan and more; What’s new in Apple’s music offerings?
However, tracks already purchased through or stored on iTunes can still be played with the Apple Music app and controlled by voice as before. Paying for the new service only adds access to Apple’s streaming catalogue for a lower fee than Individual or Family plans.
Also Read | The top-of-the-line 2021 MacBook Pro will set you back by almost 6 lakhs in India
Apple has devised the Music Voice service for casual listeners who don’t want to spend long hours curating their favourite playlists but want to listen to music on the go. The service will also enable access to Apple Radio.
The pricing gap aside — one is available for Rs 49 and the other for Rs 99 per month — the only significant difference is the access to Apple’s Music app. The Voice plan doesn’t allow users to open Apple Music and search for artists or songs. Instead, Siri will play the song the listener wants.
Also Read | Everything you need to know about Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro 14-, 16-inch ‘game-changing’ laptops
There are also suggestions based on the user’s preferences, including limited content playback through the app.
The cheaper plan also doesn’t enable personal playlists, manage playback queue, download songs, scrolling for lyrics on iPhone or iPad, or stream from third-party speakers. It will also not support some higher-quality audio formats, such as spatial and lossless audio.
Apple Play Voice will support Apple AirPlay.
Also Read | AirPods 3 launched with AirPods Pro-like features; HomePod Mini gets all-new colours
Quick recap: Apple has a total of three Apple Music subscription plans now — Apple Music Voice for Rs 49/month, Apple Music for individuals at Rs 99/month, and Apple Music Family for up to six accounts at Rs 149/month.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.