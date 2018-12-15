Apple Music to shut Connect feature, here is what you should know!

By: | Published: December 15, 2018 4:12 PM

Do you use Apple's Connect feature to join with your favourite artist? Then this news will surely disappoint you as Apple Music has decided to no longer support its Connect feature.

Apple, Apple music, Connect feature, Apple Connect feature, Apple music Connect feature, The Verge, Apple.com, WWDC, WWDC 2015, technology newsApple Music’s connect feature was introduced for the very first time at the Apple’s WWDC in 2015. (Reuters)

Do you use Apple’s Connect feature to join with your favourite artist? Then this news will surely disappoint you as Apple Music has decided to no longer support its Connect feature. This information was reported by The Verge, who said that Apple.com has decided and informed artists that once the changes have been made, artists will no longer post their content on their section of Apple Music. The company has also planned to remove all Connect posts from the artist pages and the For You section of the app. The posts will be available on the pages until May 29, 2019, for users to search if they an artist regularly posted on Connect and the user has followed them all this while.

The news about the same has also been confirmed on the official website of Apple at https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT206651, where under the ‘Changes in the new Artist Pages’ it states that “Connect posts from artists are no longer supported.”

Apple Music’s connect feature was introduced for the very first time at the Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2015. It was launched as a unique path for musicians where they will be able to upload music, lyrics, photos, and other content directly and on top of this, they will be able to connect will the fans directly. However, this connect feature failed to gain momentum because of which the company has decided to shut it down.

