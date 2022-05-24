Apple Music subscription price in India hiked for students; check new price, other details

Apple has increased the price of Apple Music subscription for students in India and in various other markets, including India. This new fee will now cost you Rs 59 a month. However, the subscription for regular users has not been changed and still starts at Rs 99.

The music subscription for university students is only available through a discount site called UniDays. To sign up for the service, users need to provide their university’s details. They can also add a valid payment method to their Apple ID.

In an email sent out to users, Apple has revealed that it has increased the price of its music subscription for students. The company claims that its service offers access to over 90 million songs and thousands of playlists. The offerings are the same as that the iPhone maker is offering to its regular customers at Rs 99.

The company’s official website shows that the new price of Apple Music for students is now Rs 59 a month. This is an increase from the previous monthly fee of Rs 49 earlier i.e up to 20 percent.

According to a report by MacRumors, the price hike for students is applicable in other countries as well. Some of these include Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Africa.

Moreover, the Apple Music Family plan offers service for up to six people at Rs 149 a month and is listed on the App store without price revision. Further, Apple offers Apple Music Voice at a monthly charge of Rs 49.