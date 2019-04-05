Apple Music now starts at Rs 99 per month: What music streaming app should you use in India?

April 5, 2019

In a bid to make an alignment with the music streaming subscriptions in India, Apple Music on Friday dropped the pricing of all the plans. Apple Music now starts at Rs 99 in India, as opposed to an earlier and longstanding price of Rs 120 per month.

With the advent of the bigwigs Spotify and YouTube Music into India’s streaming market, Apple faces inescapable challenges to grow its subscriber base. Apple Music is the only service that is available on both iOS and Android, giving the Cupertino-based colossus a breather as compared to its other iPhone-tied offerings.

Apple Music individual plans have been brought down to Rs 99 per month, the family plan now costs Rs 149 per month, while the student plan would require the eligible subscribers to pay Rs 49 per month. Earlier, the pricing for the individual, family, and student plans was Rs 120, Rs 199, and Rs 60, respectively.

The yearly subscription plan for individuals, which was originally priced at Rs 1,200, is now listed against the price of Rs 999 on the Apple Music website and iTunes app on iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Mac.

When pitted against the other music streaming services, Apple Music now fits better. However, the price drop in Apple Music subscriptions makes Spotify the priciest one. Spotify debuted its online music streaming services in February this year wherein it followed the global convention of providing a free-tier plan and a paid subscription, called Spotify Premium, set at Rs 119 per month.

Here’s the breakup of all the services, their free tiers, and paid subscriptions:

Music Streaming Service

Free Plan1 Month Plan (Individual)1 Year Plan (Individual)1 Month (Family Plan)

1 Month (Student Plan)

Apple Music

NA (3-month free trial)₹99₹999₹149

₹49

Spotify

Yes₹119₹1,189NA

₹59

YouTube Music

Yes₹99NA₹149

NA

JioSaavn

Yes₹99₹299 (currently on discount)NA

NA

Gaana

Yes₹99 (includes ZEE5 subscription)₹299 (currently on discount)NA

₹149 (for 1 year)

Amazon Music

NA₹129 (as a part of Amazon Prime)₹999 (as a part of Amazon Prime)NA

NA

Wynk Music

Yes₹49₹349NA

NA

