Can’t decide what streaming service to buy? Here’s your guide

The Indian music streaming industry has seen a boom in the last 2 years. Homegrown music streaming apps and international giants are battling it out to capture the lucrative market in India. With the internet service prices being the lowest in the world, users are listening to music more than ever on these streaming apps. Everybody wants a piece of this market which is why apps like Spotify, YouTube Music and many more have launched their music streaming services in India.

According to a report by Statista, revenue in the music streaming industry in India amounts to $213 million with 89.6 million users. This revenue is expected to grow annually at a rate of 1.6 per cent between 2019-2023 which will take the amount to $227 million. User penetration streaming wise is expected to reach 7.0 per cent by 2023 which currently stands at 6.5 per cent in 2019.

With the increase in the numbers of subscribers every day, top music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Wynk Tube, JioSaavn etc are coming up with new plans and schemes to lure the customers. Here is what major music streaming platforms are offering:

Apple Music

Apple Music came to India in 2015 with three different plans. Apple had launched the Student Plan, Family Plan and Individual Plan for Rs 60, Rs 190, and Rs 120. But after the launch of various music streaming services, Apple decided to slash prices and Apple Music is now available for Rs 99 only for individuals, Rs 49 for students, and Rs 149 for family plan. Apple Music is available on both Android and iOS.

Spotify

Spotify was launched in the first half of 2019. The Swedish music streaming app has a free version and a paid version. It is available on both iOS and Android platforms. Spotify Premium for students is priced at Rs 59 per month and the normal version will cost Rs 119 per month for users. There is no family plan available in India.

YouTube Music

YouTube Music app was launched right after Spotify entered the Indian market. YouTube is offering two versions of the app, users can opt for the free which will include ads and lack background play capabilities. Whereas the paid version will be ad-free and you can download songs, in addition to background playback. The standard paid version of the app costs Rs 99 per month, Student Plan costs Rs 59 per months, and the Family Plan costs Rs 129 per month. It is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

JioSaavn

JioSaavn app has slashed its prices by 70 per cent. The app costs Rs 299/year reduced from Rs 999/year in view of the competition in the market. Its monthly plan still costs Rs 99. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Wynk Tube

Wynk Tube was launched by Airtel recently to offer a YouTube Music-like app for low prices. The app is free for Airtel and non-Airtel users, however, there are a few restrictions for the latter. The app is available to other customers for Rs 99 per month. The app is available only on the Android platform.

Gaana

Gaana has reduced its subscription prices from Rs 1,198 to Rs 299 for the annual premium subscription plan. The app also has a Students Pack Plan which costs Rs 149. Its monthly plan, as usual, costs Rs 99. You can download Gaana on both Android and iOS platforms.