Apple Music India subscribers finally getting lossless audio, Dolby Atmos support: How to use, compatible devices and everything to know

Apple Music India subscribers can finally access lossless audio and spatial audio through Dolby Atmos on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Both features are now accessible free of charge to all Apple Music subscribers in India including those on its family and student plans. Android users will also get these features soon, though Apple isn’t sharing a tentative timeline yet. Lossless audio and Dolby Atmos support have been globally available for users since June.

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber in India, you’ll find two new toggles inside the app’s settings menu on your Apple device. One, called audio quality, lets you enable lossless audio including High-Resolution lossless (this will require external hardware). You can choose one of three formats – high quality, lossless and Hi-Res – depending on connectivity. So, you can maybe pick high quality when you’re on mobile data and lossless on Wi-Fi. You can also choose to download lossless files. All the content you’ve downloaded previously will remain in the originally downloaded resolution.

Apple plans to eventually make its entire catalogue of more than 75 million songs available in lossless audio. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Apple warns, “lossless streaming will consume significantly more data” and downloaded files will use “significantly more space on your device.” A three-minute song for instance, will be 6MB with high quality @256kbps, 36MB with lossless @24 bit/48kHz, and 145MB with Hi-Res lossless @24 bit/192kHz on average.

High-quality lossless audio is a big deal considering how more and more streaming services are either already onboard or they are set to join the bandwagon sooner rather than later. Then there is Tidal. The biggest differentiator, or rather key selling point of Apple Music is, it will be available for free to Apple Music subscribers (subscriptions cost Rs 49 a month for students, Rs 99 for individuals and Rs 149 for a family plan).

Apple plans to eventually make its entire catalogue of more than 75 million songs available in lossless audio starting at CD quality, which is 16 bit @44.1 kHz and going up to 24 bit @48 kHz, both playable “natively” on Apple devices. Support for Hi-Resolution lossless up to 24 bit @192 kHz is also available for those who can shell out on additional hardware like a DAC.

Dolby Atmos music will be accessible on certified content. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Dolby Atmos is similarly accessible through its own toggle inside the Apple Music app settings on your Apple device. You can choose to let this stay always-on or turn on automatically when you’re connected to a supported audio accessory like the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Apple has previously said that Apple Music will offer thousands of tracks in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and it will add more titles regularly.

Dolby Atmos music will be accessible on certified content by default through all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, and through the built-in speakers in the newer iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. Apple is also make this content easily discoverable through Dolby Atmos playlists.