Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One bundle subscription prices hiked globally: Check new prices, other details

Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple has increased the prices of its subscription services, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and also the Apple One bundle globally. Interestingly, the price hike does not apply to the India market, at least at the time of writing. Apple may increase prices here too in the coming days, though there is no word yet.

US-based users used to get the Apple Music subscription at $9.99 (roughly Rs 826) but will now get it for $10.99 (roughly Rs 908). The family plan has increased to $16.99 (roughly Rs 1,405) from $14.99 (roughly Rs 1,239). Apple TV+ subscription meanwhile will now be available for $6.99 (roughly Rs 578) up from $4.99 (roughly Rs 412) per month in the US.

The price hike in the case of Apple Music is apparently because of “an increase in licensing costs,” as per a statement from Apple (9to5Mac). This will further help artists and songwriters “earn more for streaming their music.” The price increase in the case of Apple TV+ is being attributed to Apple’s ever-growing catalogue of “award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries and much more.” The service started at a nominal fee initially because it “started with just a few shows and movies,” Apple adds.

Apart from this, Apple has also hiked the prices of the Apple bundle service, Apple One which will now cost $16.95 (roughly Rs 1,402) per month for an individual. Whereas, the Apple One family plan subscription will now cost $22.95 (roughly Rs1,899) per month and the Premier plan will cost $32.95 (roughly Rs 2.727) per month.

For all those unaware, Apple One bundle service includes six Apple services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+.

Speaking of India, Apple Music will continue to be priced at Rs 99 per month for individuals, and Rs 149 for families with up to six members. Whereas, the students will be able to get it for Rs 59 per month if they show valid identification. Lastly, a voice-only plan where users can stream tracks and change radio stations with Siri voice commands will cost Rs 49 per month.

All Apple TV+ subscribers based in India, get a Rs 99 per month subscription after a free 7-day trial.

Apple One is similarly available for Rs 195 per month for individuals and Rs 365 a month for a family subscription.

