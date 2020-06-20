Apple might rename iOS to iPhoneOS soon, announcement expected at WWDC 2020

The move will keep the nomenclature of Apple’s products in a similar format.

Apple might rename iOS to iPhoneOS, with a formal announcement expected as soon as next week. The information has been tipped by a popular YouTuber Jon Prosser who has just tweeted “iPhone OS” hinting that the company is likely to change iOS to iPhone OS. Apple is known to make many announcements regarding its software during WWDC (remember, iPadOS was also similarly announced at WWDC) and an announcement on the new development can be expected during WWDC 2020 that will kick off from June 22.

Earlier, the company’s iPhone and iPod ran on iOS. For its iPad, Apple had introduced iPadOS last year. With this software having a product name in it, Apple may consider the iPhone in the name of its software as well. This will keep the nomenclature of Apple’s products in a similar format. Moreover, it is still unclear whether the software for iPod will be iOS or will that be also changed to iPodOS or the company will still call the software iPhoneOS only.

Apart from Jon Prosser, another claim on renaming Apple’s iOS has been made by tipster Max Weinbach who said that he too has heard something similar. While these claims have been made, there is no such communication regarding the same by the company as of now. Therefore, it is yet to be seen if the company changes the name of its software.

iPhone OS. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up to preview its new software updates which are expected to be called iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 and macOS 10.16. Apart from this the company will showcase its new development tools during WWDC 2020 so that all developers can start working on it- testing and optimising their applications around it.