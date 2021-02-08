  • MORE MARKET STATS

Apple maybe working to make its future iPhone lightning cables more durable

Updated: Feb 08, 2021 6:48 PM

In a patent application filed by Apple on February 4 this year, the company has given some ideas for a cable that is not easily frayed.

Also, the company has not clearly mentioned 'Lightning Cables' in the patent anywhere. It may be a broader design for Apple products as well.

Apple has been long questioned about its lightning cables that can get frayed easily. However, it looks like the company has found a solution for the complaints made by users. In a patent application filed by the company, Apple has talked about the cable with variable stiffness that can be a possible answer for the fraying lightning cables. In a patent application filed by Apple on February 4 this year, the company has given some ideas for a cable that is not easily frayed.

The patent was spotted by Apple Insider and the report noted that the patent talks about a cable having ‘variable stiffness.’ Apple has admitted the problem faced by many users as the cable bends near the termination point where it goes into the phone. It is to note that this bending has been causing unwanted strain on wire connections and eventually led to cable failure. The patent application proposed that the company is developing a strain relief sleeve that is made of a stiff material around the end region of the cable. This stiff material is expected to create a localised increase in the bending resistance of the cable. This will further relieve strain on the wire connections. Apart from this, the company has also proposed some extra thickening of cables overall. Apple has also presented the design in the patent.

To be sure, Apple for long has been criticised for this problem with charging cables and now the company is working towards it. But the company has just presented a concept in the patent right now and it does not necessarily mean that it will go into production. Also, the company has not clearly mentioned ‘Lightning Cables’ in the patent anywhere. It may be a broader design for Apple products as well.

