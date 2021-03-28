  • MORE MARKET STATS

Apple maybe working on a rugged smartwatch for extreme sports, launch tipped for later this year

By: |
March 28, 2021 4:53 PM

The watch, if it is released, might look at hikers and athletes as target audience, along with some other people who might be spending time in conditions that the Apple Watch is unable to endure in its current form.

Cupertino has apparently been mulling introducing a rugged Apple Watch at least since it launched the first-ever smartwatch back in 2015. (Image: Reuters)

Apple Watch: After witnessing major success with Apple Watch, especially Series 6 and the SE edition, tech giant Apple is now mulling releasing a more rugged version of its smartwatch to make it more attractive to sportspersons and athletes. Cupertino has apparently been mulling introducing a rugged Apple Watch at least since it launched the first-ever smartwatch back in 2015, but never quite went ahead with it. Now, with its Apple Watch Series 6 already working well with swimmers and athletes due to it being scratch resistant and water resistant to 50 metres, Apple might be thinking that it was time to bring out the big guns.

The watch, if it is released, might look at hikers and athletes as target audience, along with some other people who might be spending time in conditions that the Apple Watch is unable to endure in its current form. Even as many competitors of Cupertino are offering more sporty and durable smartwatches for this audience segment and are also performing quite well in terms of sales, Apple has been lacking an equivalent product. While the matter is only speculation at best currently, if the watch does come out, it can also serve as an attempt by Cupertino to move away from the popular opinion of its products being less durable and more fragile as many Android users often portray them to be.

Related News

If Apple indeed goes ahead with its plan to launch the “Explorer Edition” (via Bloomberg) as it is apparently being referred to internally, then it could hit the markets as soon as this year or 2022.

At present, it also seems likely that if released, the watch would be available in Apple stores alongside the usual Apple Watch products, be it current models or subsequent ones. While rumoured details about materials and designs are not yet making rounds, the device could have a rubberised exterior.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Apple Incsmartwatch
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple maybe working on a rugged smartwatch for extreme sports launch tipped for later this year
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Facebook Holi-themed Avatar stickers now rolling as celebrations go virtual: How to create, send and other details
2Innovations redefining PC experience in the new normal
3Samsung announces DDR5 DRAM memory module, touts more than twice the performance of DDR4