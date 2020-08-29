Apple maybe looking to go after Google with its own fully private search engine

Apple would challenge Google ’s search monopoly and affect its ad revenue and data mining activities.

In a major walk away from its long-standing policy of relying on Google to be the search engine on its devices, Apple is mulling launching its own search engine as per a report in Coywolf. The report has listed various reasons behind this probable move by the Cupertino major. The report has also established the scrutiny by the regulators in the United Kingdom on the deal between Apple and Google for violating the competitive policy may have persuaded the Steve Jobs-founded company to explore its options in terms of search engine.

Coywolf in Its report noticed that the organization had set up job openings for search engineers that strongly suggest Apple’s efforts to launch a start engine. The listings emphasize the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI ), machine learning (ML), and the application of natural language (NLP) into the services. The report also said that Apple’s Spotlight Feature bypasses Google Search for displaying search results with the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta. It is said that Applebot, the company’s Web crawler whose support page has recently been modified, also frequently crawls pages.

Coywolf speculates that the search engine of Apple will act as a customized data hub. The post suggests it could be similar to Google Assistant on Android devices but could be “fully private” without advertisements. The company might bring AI and ML to better use and return search results based on contacts, documents, addresses, events, messages, maps, music, notes, news, images, reminders, TV shows and movies, third-party applications, and more. The post also speculated that the new search engine from Apple would challenge Google’s search monopoly and affect its ad revenue and data mining activities.

The fact that Apple’s net worth has gone past 2 trillion dollars last establishes the rise of the ‘brand Apple.’ and that the loss it will incur in case of walking from Google and its subscription fees for keeping the Alphabet-owned search engine as the principal search agency would not hurt the Apple’s fortune too much.